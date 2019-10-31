East Texan Miranda Lambert to perform at upcoming awards show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — This years entertainers for the Country Music Association awards have been announced, and they include an East Texas native.

Dolly Parton will perform a new song “Faith” in a gospel medley.

Reba McEntire will revisit her hit “Fancy”,

Chris Stapleton will perform a duet with Pink at this year’s event.

CMA announced Wednesday the first round of performers for the November 13 awards show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Parton will also sing “God Only Knows” with Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY and “There Was Jesus” with Zach Williams.

Carrie Underwood, who is nominated for entertainer of the year and will host the show with McEntire and Parton, will perform “Drinking Alone.”

East Texas native Miranda Lambert will sing her new single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

Additional performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Keith Urban and the show’s top nominee, Maren Morris.

The CMA Awards airs Wednesday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

