East Texan Grayson Rodriguez continues to dominate for Orioles single A club

East Texas native Grayson Rodriguez continues to wow the Baltimore Orioles organization.

And possibly all of minor league baseball for that matter.

Rodriguez is rated as the No. 4 big league prospects in the Orioles farm system.

Through eight starts for the single A Delmarva Shorebirds this season, the Central Heights alum remains undefeated. Rodriguez is 6-0, and has been flat out dominant with a 1.47 ERA, and 61 strikeouts over 43 innings pitched.

Monday against Hagerstown, he allowed just one run on two hits in seven innings of work, throwing 100 pitches which marked his longest outing of the year.

He also retired 13 of the last 14 hitters he faced.

The former Blue Devil star currently leads the South Atlantic league in ERA, and is in the top-five in wins, strikeouts, opposing batting average, and walks plus hits per inning pitched.

It also helps that his team is in first place in the Northern Division at 40-11 on the season.

Rodriguez was the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft for Baltimore.

Watch the video to see the story.

Footage courtesy of Delmarva Shorebirds at large.