File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK anchor Kaci Koviak leads an in-depth discussion about the risks and realities of vaping in our exclusive digital special.

Tonight we separate fact from fiction by providing insight from people touched by this crisis in different ways: a doctor, the relative of a local teenager injured after vaping, a high school principal and the owner of an electronic cigarette store.