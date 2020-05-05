Dunkin’ offering healthcare workers a free coffee and donut on National Nurses Day, May 6

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Dunkin’, its franchisees, restaurant team members, and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation have worked together from the very beginning of the global health crisis to find meaningful ways to say “thank you” to healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

In honor of National Nurses Day this Wednesday, the brand is showing its appreciation and support for these heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe.

*Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, Limit 1 per guest. Not valid on mobile orders.

In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin’ restaurants are limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations.

Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin’ App for a quick, grab-and-go experience Dunkin’ restaurants have enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place.