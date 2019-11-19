Drug disposal bags being given away by The East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As the drug problem in our country continues to rise, one East organization is trying to combat the issue by helping East Texans.

The East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse are teaming up with the United Way in Longview to give out free drug disposal bags to help residents safely dispose of medication.

Both organizations will be handing out the bags at their facility on Fredonia Street in Longview on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m.

The bag works by putting your unused medications in the bag, adding water, sealing it, and shake it.