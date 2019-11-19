1  of  2
Live Now
FOX News live coverage of Trump impeachment hearings NBC News special coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings

Drug disposal bags being given away by The East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As the drug problem in our country continues to rise, one East organization is trying to combat the issue by helping East Texans.

The East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse are teaming up with the United Way in Longview to give out free drug disposal bags to help residents safely dispose of medication.

Both organizations will be handing out the bags at their facility on Fredonia Street in Longview on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m.

The bag works by putting your unused medications in the bag, adding water, sealing it, and shake it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC