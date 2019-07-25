Drought conditions could make a return to East Texas

As we all know this past Spring we saw an active weather pattern. Some severe weather did lead to a few days where we saw flooding.

All that seems to be changing. Over the past few weeks the rain has not been as frequent and the totals haven’t been impressive. Our soil moisture has begun to dry out. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which looks at precipitation and soil moisture is starting to show most of East Texas counties are starting to dry out.

This means without any good rain chances we could see drought conditions begin to return to East Texas in the next few weeks.

As of this week, East Texas is not in any drought conditions.

Long range climate models indicate that over the next month we could see an Equal Chance for an above, near, or below normal precipitation.

One thing is certain, East Texas is headed toward a drought situation if we don’t get rain with regularity.