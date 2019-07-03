1  of  2
Driver in fatal January crash arrested for intoxication manslaughter

Tyler Police arrested the driver on Wednesday involved in a double fatal motorcycle accident back in January.

Tommy Joe Allen, age 60 of Tyler, was booked on two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter for the January 9 wreck at S. Broadway and Amherst.

According to the toxicology report, Allen had cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

Allen was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra with his wife Susan Pennock Allen, 57. He was allegedly traveling south on Broadway at a very high rate of speed.  They struck a motorcycle from behind at Amherst, killing 26-year-old Michael Anthony Gonzalez, of Tyler.

Susan Allen died days later as a result of her injuries she sustained from the crash.

Tommy Allen is being held on a $1 million bond in the Smith County Jail.

