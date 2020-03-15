Drive-through testing opens in San Antonio, Austin

Texas’ first drive-through testing facilities for the coronavirus opened Friday in San Antonio and Austin.

San Antonio

The drive-through testing is only available for first responders and health care workers and not open to the general public, officials said in a press release.

Testing will be open all week during business hours to those who qualify. In order to use the drive-through test, a person’s employer must confirm he or she is ill and meets the criteria to be tested, having symptoms of COVID-19, and testing negative for the flu, said Joe Arrington, public relations offer for the San Antonio Fire Department. The organization will also schedule the testing on the employee’s behalf.

City officials did not disclose the exact location of the drive-through testing facility, but photos shared by local media outlets and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Friday afternoon depicted mobile medical units in a parking lot.

Austin

Hospital group Baylor Scott & White is operating the North Austin clinic, which is located off Braker Lane near The Domain shopping center. Drive-through testing centers will allow visitors to get tested without leaving their vehicles, limiting exposure for healthcare workers. They are expected to increase access to testing and decrease wait time for results.

Unlike San Antonio’s drive-through center, which also opened Friday, visitors do not have to be healthcare workers or first responders. But there are some restrictions: in order to access the drive-through, visitors must first complete a pre-screening questionnaire via the hospital’s website or app. From there, Millweard said patients must talk to a nurse or doctor online in order to schedule an in-person appointment or to visit a testing facility.

Dallas and Houston should expect similar testing sites to open in the coming weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott said when he declared the coronavirus a statewide public health disaster.

Texas joins at least eight other states that have implemented drive-through testing centers in the past week. Other states include New York, California, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Minnesota, Delaware, and Indiana.

The new facility is part of a broader expansion of the state’s testing capacity. Earlier on Friday, the state’s public labs had the capacity to perform only 270 tests per day, causing many patients — including medical personnel — to be turned down. That number should soon grow into the thousands, state officials said.

Drive-through testing should account for “hundreds of tests” per day, said Charles Lerner, an epidemiologist based in San Antonio. The tests have a turnaround of three to four days, he said.

“Everybody [here] was very slow,” Lerner said. “The light just got turned on in the last 24 hours. This is a move in the right direction.”

Drive-through testing in the U.S. follows the lead of South Korea, where officials have been using drive-through testing for weeks in an aggressive effort to halt the virus’ spread. According to NPR, drive-through tests in South Korea take 10 minutes at most, and results are texted to individuals the next day. The tests are also paid for by the government.

President Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency Friday over the coronavirus pandemic, said at a press conference that his administration has “been in discussions with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-through tests available in critical locations identified by public health professionals.”