Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas airs tonight on NBC

TAMPA (WFLA) — “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be airing Tuesday night on NBC, 54 years after the movie was created.
The classic tale follows a hateful and sour hermit living above the village of Whoville who hatches a plan to steal Christmas joy from the town.
Spawning multiple successful remakes, the original ‘Grinch’ never fails to make its way back into people’s homes during the holiday season.
The special airs at 8 p.m. on KETK.
