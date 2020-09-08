DPS traffic stop leads to cash seizure in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety seized $160,000 in cash on September 1, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

A DPS trooper stopped a 2020 Dodge Charger traveling west on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered vacuum-sealed bundles of cash concealed throughout the vehicle.

The driver, Caleb Hitsman, 25, and passenger, Christian Evans, 25, both of Springfield, Missouri were arrested and charged with money laundering. Hitman and Evans were transported to the Oldham County Jail.

The cash was allegedly being transported from Kansas City, Missouri to Los Angeles, California.