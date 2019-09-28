Breaking News
DPS responding to reports of downed aircraft in Cherokee County
DPS says no injuries in helicopter ‘hard landing’ in Cherokee County

UPDATE: Troopers on the scene report that the aircraft did not crash, but made a hard landing in a field near the intersection of CR-3703 and CR-3702. 

They report that there are no injuries.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Troopers are responding to a report of a downed helicopter at the intersection of CR-3703 and CR-3702 in Cherokee County near Mt. Selman.

There is no information on possible injuries at this time.

This is a developing situation and more information will be released as it becomes available. 

