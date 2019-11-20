DPS on scene of triple-fatal crash Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is on the scene of a triple-fatal crash on Hwy 204 two and a half miles east of Loop 456 in Jacksonville.

Reports say an SUV hit a sedan head on, killing the driver of the SUV and the two occupants of the sedan.

One victim was burned beyond recognition.

Two of the dead are from Cushing and the third from Recklaw.

The crash happened at about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic is being diverted and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KETK will add more details as they become available.