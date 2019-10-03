DPS Officers Association files lawsuit over department’s waistline policy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association alleges a new waistline measurement policy for DPS officers is discriminatory.

The union says the new policy states that men’s waists can’t be larger than 40 inches and women cannot be larger than 35 inches.

DPSOA says the policy is a part of the agency’s physical fitness test, claiming a trooper might pass the physical portion, but now fail the appearance test. This means there could be repercussions ranging from not being allowed to work overtime to being fired.

The Officers Association says DPS didn’t follow state law in using a consultant to create the measurement standard.

“There was nothing done. No consulting with the officers done,” said Richard Jankovsky, DPSOA President. “No bringing of the officers in to talk with them and get their opinions on it.”

KXAN reached out to DPS but they said they can’t comment on pending litigation.