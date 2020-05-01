DPS locate missing 2-year-old girl San Antonio girl at 7/11 just outside Waco

The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers found a missing 2-year-old girl from San Antonio Friday morning before 9 a.m.

They issued an Amber Alert for Aurora after she disappeared 12:50 a.m. from her home.

Sherry McGill

They located the child at a 7/11 in Lacy Lakeview near I-35.

Authorities believe Sherry McGill, 49, took the girl and drove off in a 2012 black Honda Accord.

At this time, it is unknown if McGill has been arrested.

This is a developing situation and we will have more updates as we gather more information.