DPS issues Blue Alert for man accused of killing Harris County police officer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Texas DPS has issued a Blue Alert for a man accused of running over and killing a Nassau Bay police officer.

Tavores Dewayne Henderson, 21, is accused of killing Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, Tuesday evening during a traffic stop.

Nassau Bay, Texas, Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

Sullivan, a 16-year police officer, was among a group of officers attempting to arrest Henderson, who was wanted on a warrant related to a domestic violence case. Police said that during the stop, Henderson managed to wrestle free from officers, get back into his vehicle, and then hit Sullivan as he drove away.

Sullivan was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Henderson is a black male described as being 5’11”, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He is now facing a felony murder charge in Sullivan’s death.

Anyone with information about Henderson’s whereabouts is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100.

Blue Alerts are designed to speed in the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously wound local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.

Harris County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to Henderson’s arrest.

Sullivan is the second Harris County law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in the past week. Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster was shot and killed Saturday responding to a domestic violence call in Magnolia Park.