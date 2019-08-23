DPS investigating crash that killed 1 near Jefferson

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon near Jefferson.

According to preliminary reports, the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. on SH-43, just south of Lewis Chapel Road, about 12 miles from Jefferson.

DPS says the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on SH-43 and struck the back of a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Clarence Whitaker, 61, of Jefferson who was also traveling northbound.

The crash caused the Chevrolet to go into a side skid and travel off the roadway to the left where it rolled several times before coming to rest.

The Ford traveled off the roadway to the right where it continued until it struck a tree and caught fire.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced at the scene.

Troopers are still working to identify the deceased driver and make notification to next of kin.

Whitaker was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available and is verified.