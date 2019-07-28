DPS identifies 2 women who died Saturday in Shelby County crash

Breaking News
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS has identified the victims in a fatal crash shortly before noon Saturday near Timpson.

According to DPS, Yolande Enene, 62, of Houston and Joyce Bryan, 80, also from Houston were killed when their vehicle was struck from behind by a truck tractor-trailer.

Both vehicles were traveling north in the outside lane of U.S. Hwy 59 about a mile and half north of Timpson.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Yakul Soni, 28, of Ontario, Canada.

A DPS preliminary investigation said Soni, who was not injured in the crash, “failed to control speed.”

Enene and Bryan both died at the scene.

