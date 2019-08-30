Downed line knocks out power to one-third of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A downed power line has knocked out electricity to a large portion of Lufkin.

Lufkin police report that the downed line has knocked out power to roughly one third of Lufkin from the North Brentwood substation to the Timberland Drive at Ford Chapel Road.

Authorities say the stricken line is on Tulane Drive near Kids Academy. They do not know what brought the line down.

Oncor is aware of the issue and is currently on the scene. At this time there is no estimate on power restoration.

“Please, please, please do not call dispatch to report the outage,” said Jessica Pebsworth, LPD public relations specialist. “They typically get so inundated with calls during situations like these that it affects their ability to answer actual emergency calls.”

Residents can monitor and report outages on Oncor’s outage map athttps://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html.