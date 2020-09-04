Don’t mess with Texas teams up with iconic Texas voices to inform and stop disposal of PPE litter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Don’t Mess With Texas has teamed up with iconic Texas voices to urge people to clean up their act, including proper disposal of Personal Protective Equipment, also known as PPE.

With the coronavirus, many people have had to use PPE to protect themselves. As a result, growing number in discarded face masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes, have been found littered on roadways and parking lots.

Some of the people in this campaign include, East Texan and Longview native Matthew McConaughey and country music legend George Strait, as well as Mark Cuban, Eva Longoria, Marsai Martin, Ally Brooke and Brittany Broski.

Each are using their social media channels to share a personal video message reminding followers that Don’t mess with Texas

Their PSAs will air on TV networks, cable channels and digital platforms starting this week.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a significant uptick in the amount of PPE litter. Not only is it unsightly, it is also harmful to the environment and a danger to public health. When you’re done with your masks, gloves and wipes, do the right thing and dispose of them properly. This simple action helps keep Texas clean and safe.” Becky Ozuna, Program Administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign

To promote pride in keeping Texas litter-free, Don’t mess with Texas cloth face masks are now available for purchase at TexasHighways.com. The masks are washable and reusable and include a pocket for a filter to be inserted.

Approximately 362 million pieces of litter accumulate on Texas roads every year with items discarded from vehicles accounting for half of all litter.

It is illegal to litter in Texas. Those who are caught littering can face a fine of $500. If the tossed litter weighs more than five pounds, the fine can increase up to $2,000.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986.

The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.