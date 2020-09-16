Domino’s Pizza makes largest-ever donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has received a donation of $100 million from Domino’s Pizza, the largest donor commitment in the hospital’s history.

Domino’s and its franchisees have committed to raising the money over the next 10 years.

St. Jude is developing 140 apartments on its Memphis campus for families with children who are receiving treatment. The facility will be named The Domino’s Village in honor of the company’s donation.

“The Domino’s Village will provide a home-away-from-home for the thousands of kids and families who come to St. Jude from around the world,” said Richard Shadyac, president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising arm of St. Jude. “They will forever be transformed by the generosity of Domino’s in their greatest time of need.”

St. provides housing at no cost to families who must travel 35 miles or more for their child’s treatment. Families currently can stay in Tri Delta Place, Ronald McDonald House, Target House or The Parcels at Crosstown Concourse.

The $110 million project is expected to open at 361 N. Third St. in spring of 2023.

St. Jude said it has treated 2,820 new cancer patients since 2016 and the new housing will allow it to increase the number of patients it serves.

Domino’s Pizza said in a statement that its corporate office along with franchisees has raised more than $68 million for the kids of St. Jude through an annual campaign. Customers also can round up their order total and donate the change to the kids throughout the year on dominos.com. Domino’s named St. Jude its national charity partner in 2004.

With the announcement, many people are excited to hear the news. One former patient said St. Jude saved his life.

“St. Jude, they saved my life,” Jaxon Hindman said. “And if it wasn’t for them I couldn’t say I would be here today. St. Jude forever has a special place in my heart.”

Hindman beat brain cancer. Nearly seven years cancer free, he now does everything he can to help the hospital. WREG-TV first introduced you to the now University of Memphis freshman a few years ago as he trained for the St. Jude marathon.

Someday he hopes to work at the very hospital that treated him. Hearing the news Domino’s has pledged $100 million to go toward units for families staying at St. Jude, Hindman said he has high hopes.

“I’m definitely excited to see what all that goes towards and how it positivity impacts St. Jude and everything that they do,” Hindman said.