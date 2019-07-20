Dollar General celebrates grand opening of Longview distribution center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Dollar General will host nearly 1,000 employees, their family members and state and local dignitaries Saturday to celebrate the opening of its 16th distribution center in Longview.

The event, slated for 10 a.m.-1 p.m., will feature remarks by Dollar General executives, Longview Mayor Pro Tem Steve Pirtle, Longview Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Wayne Mansfield, and Betty Russo, regional representative for the Office of the Governor of the State of Texas.

An On-site lunch and other festivities will follow the presentation.

Dollar General said it expects the new distribution center to create more than 400 career opportunities as it serves approximately 1,000 stores throughout the southeast.

The company also plans to donate $10,000 to Johnston-McQueen Elementary School.