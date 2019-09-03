Dog returns home from 31 days in Washington wilderness

VANCOUVER, Washington (KETK/NBC) – A dog that went missing for 31 days in the Washington wilderness after getting hit by a car has been found and returned to his owners.

Niko went camping with his owner, David, back in July.

Niko wandered away from the campsite and got hit by a car.

David and his son spent every weekend in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest trying to find Niko, with no success.

Last weekend, two men saw a Facebook post with Niko’s picture. They spotted him in public and brought him back home.

“So, yeah, my son and I were just crying, it was, it was unbelievable, yeah, and then of course when we’re in the driveway and they bring him up, Caden and I are crying, those two grown men are crying, four guys crying, it was great,” David said.

Niko lost 15 pounds during his wilderness adventure, otherwise he appears to be healthy and happy to be home.