Dog rescued from rubble a month after Hurricane Dorian

BAHAMAS (KETK) – A dog in the Bahamas was rescued after being trapped in rubble for nearly a month following Hurricane Dorian.

The dog was found under a pile of air conditioners and rescuers are now calling him “Miracle.”

“Underneath an AC unit, he was trapped since the storm. And he is just totally emaciated. He’s been there since the storm because he is emaciated; nothing but a bag of bones. And still waggin’ his tail. I want everybody to know the crisis for the Bahamas is not over.” Lauree Simmons, President Big Dog Ranch Search and Rescue

Big Dog Ranch has rescued 138 dogs since Hurricane Dorian devastated the country last month and evacuated them off the island.