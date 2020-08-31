Dog rescued from house fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue saved a dog after a house caught on fire.

Volunteers of PSFR were notified around 1 about a fire of Indian Gap in the Cherokee Shores subdivision.

They arrived to the house with smoke coming from the roof vents and pushing out of the eves.

The PSFR were notified by bystanders that everyone was out of the house except for a dog.

The dog was located in a bedroom with a closed door. and was removed from the outside window with no injuries.

PSFR Engine 1 arrived quickly and made quick work of the fire before the next apparatus, PSFR Engine 3.

The fire was found in the kitchen area and in the attic.

The crew made sure that all the hot spots were completely extinguished.

PSFR was assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire and Eustace Fire Department as well as the Red Cross assisted residents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office.