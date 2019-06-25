Dog found dumped on side of the road with chair

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mississippi (WCMH) — A dog found abandoned on the side of a Mississippi road would not leave his former owner’s chair.

According to a Facebook post on the Lost and Found Pets in Lincoln County, MS group, the owner of the group was sent a message Monday morning to check on a dog in a chair on the side of the road.

“To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back,,slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food,” Sharon Norton, an animal control officer for the area, posted to the group.

“Shame on you for doing this to this puppy.. but one day Karma will meet up with you,” the post concluded.

Several comments on the post offer to foster the dog or give it a permanent home.