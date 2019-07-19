Doctors offer heat safety advice for National Youth Sports Week

National Youth Sports week is being recognized by athletes all over the country and runs until July 22.

During that time, children and high schoolers will take part in different activities as they practice a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Tobola works in the sports medicine department at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, she said being an athlete can help children make social connections and reduce their chances of becoming obese.

While sports do come with benefits, Dr. Tobola is urging athletes to take precautionary steps if they’re participating in the national week.

“Just make sure they’re staying hydrated,” Dr. Tobola said. “Make sure they’re out during the cooler times of the day so 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the hot part of the day so if they can avoid that, that may help too. Light-colored clothing, baggy clothing may help as well, so those are just some tips you can do.”

In East Texas especially, summers are full of hot and humid weather, so Dr. Tobola recommends athletes spend a few weeks going outside and doing light activity to get acclimated to the heat before full workouts begin.

Working out in the heat can lead to heat-related illness or injury, so taking the necessary precautions can prevent those from happening.

Despite the warnings, Dr. Tobola says this is a great time to enjoy some physical activity and try something you’ve never tried before.

At Christus Trinity Mother Francis, they recommend playing multiple sports, instead of specializing in one, so that athletes don’t burn out or develop overuse injuries.