Doctor accused of performing abortion on wrong woman

SEOUL, South Korea (KETK) – A doctor and nurse in South Korea are facing criminal charges after performing an abortion on the wrong woman back in August.

According to the Korea Herald, the woman was in the hospital for an injection of nutritional supplements.

The nurse apparently mistook her for another patient, administered anesthesia, and an abortion was performed. The patient was unaware of the procedure until the following day.

The doctor and nurse are accused of professional negligence for failing to confirm the patient’s identity. Under South Korean law, abortion is illegal with exceptions for rape or incest and if the mother’s life is in danger.

However, the country is in the process of legalizing the procedure. The constitutional court ruled earlier this year that lawmakers must revise the law by the end of 2020.