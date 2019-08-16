Districts offer students free meals to ease back to school costs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As students around East Texas head back to school, spending money on school supplies, clothing and lunch items can start to add up.

A few different schools in the area are helping to relieve some of those costs by offering free meals.

At Pinetree ISD, this is the first year they will take part in the community eligibility provision (CEP) program.

Through this, the district can offer free breakfast and lunch to Pine Tree Primary School, Birch Elementary, Parkway Elementary and Middle School.

For this program, parents do not have to fill out a meal application to qualify, and it will reduce the overall amount parents spend as they head back to school.

“Parents are not going to have to worry about providing lunch money from Pre-K through 6th grade,” said Michelle Mitchell, the director of nutrition for Pine Tree ISD. “They know that when they go to school if they forget to pack their lunch, and we have ones that bring a lunch every day, that they can just go through the cafeteria and receive a nutritious meal.”

The junior high and high schools will also receive free breakfast.

Along with free meals, Mitchell said the nutrition team is working on developing tasty, healthy meals so students can develop good eating habits.

“We’re trying to lower sodium levels that come with a lot of canned vegetables. We’re holding a competition to come up with some new recipes for the school year. It’s very exciting for Pinetree ISD,” Mitchell said.

Along with Pinetree ISD, other schools like New Summerfield ISD, Tyler ISD and Longview ISD also have programs that offer a free or reduced-price meal.

The conditions for these programs differ based on the school, so check with each district to better understand the terms.