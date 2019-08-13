Disney’s released their 2019 pet Halloween costumes

– Be prepared to fall in absolute love.
Disney released a collection of pet Halloween costumes and we are overwhelmed with the cuteness. The eight sets fall between prices $22.95 and $32.95 and are available in sized small to extra large.
Woody Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $22.95- $26.95
Minnie Mouse Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $26.95 – $32.95
Mickey Mouse Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $22.95 – $26.95
Ewok Costume for Pets by Rubie’s – Star Wars – $22.95 – $26.95
Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $28.95 – $32.95
Dumbo Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $24.95 – $28.95
Jessie Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $22.95 – $26.95
Olaf Pet Costume by Rubie’s – Frozen – $22.95 – $26.95