Disney’s released their 2019 pet Halloween costumes

– Be prepared to fall in absolute love.

Disney released a collection of pet Halloween costumes and we are overwhelmed with the cuteness. The eight sets fall between prices $22.95 and $32.95 and are available in sized small to extra large.

Woody Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $22.95- $26.95

Courtesy: Shopdisney.com

Minnie Mouse Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $26.95 – $32.95

Courtesy: Shopdisney.com

Mickey Mouse Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $22.95 – $26.95

Courtesy: Shopdisney.com

Ewok Costume for Pets by Rubie’s – Star Wars – $22.95 – $26.95

Courtesy: Shopdisney.com

Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $28.95 – $32.95

Courtesy: Shopdisney.com

Dumbo Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $24.95 – $28.95

Courtesy: Shopdisney.com

Jessie Pet Costume by Rubie’s – $22.95 – $26.95

Courtesy: Shopdisney.com

Olaf Pet Costume by Rubie’s – Frozen – $22.95 – $26.95

Courtesy: Shopdisney.com

