Disney recalls the Forky 11” plush toy due to choking hazard

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Disney announced Monday it’s voluntary recall of plush Forky toy because of a potential choking hazard for kids under three-years-old.

We have decided to voluntarily recall the 11” Forky plush due to a manufacturing defect that could potentially pose a choking hazard to children under 3. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our Guests and we ask that Guests return the item for a full refund by visiting any North America Disney Store or Disney Theme Parks store, calling 866-537-7649, or emailing personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

The ‘googly’ eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard. About 80,000 units were sold and can be returned for a full refund.

The full information on the plush toy recall can be found on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC