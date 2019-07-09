Disney recalls the Forky 11” plush toy due to choking hazard

Disney announced Monday it’s voluntary recall of plush Forky toy because of a potential choking hazard for kids under three-years-old.

We have decided to voluntarily recall the 11” Forky plush due to a manufacturing defect that could potentially pose a choking hazard to children under 3. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our Guests and we ask that Guests return the item for a full refund by visiting any North America Disney Store or Disney Theme Parks store, calling 866-537-7649, or emailing personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

The ‘googly’ eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard. About 80,000 units were sold and can be returned for a full refund.

The full information on the plush toy recall can be found on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.