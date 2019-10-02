DILLY DILLY: Astros superfan refuses to miss game despite being in the hospital

Rusk, Texas (KETK)–You’ll never find a bigger Astros fan than Russell Turner, owner of All Star Bar-B-Q in Rusk, his restaurant is a dead giveaway of how much he loves the ‘Stros.

But unfortunately he hasn’t been able to see the recent games from home or work.

“Just got sick a couple of weeks ago,” said Russell Turner, Astros superfan and owner of All Star Bar-B-Q. “They said it had something to do with age but I don’t know about that.”

Despite being confined to a hospital room he has not missed one minute of Astros action

“The hospital doesn’t have the channel to watch it and so we have the ap on our phone and he would watch it every night,” said Christy Turner, Russell’s wife and fellow Astros fan.

“Even though they were playing late at night I could sleep in the next morning,” said Russell Turner. “If there is a bright spot to getting sick that was the one thing, I got to stay up and watch them.”

Russell Turner isn’t the only one wishing he was home.

Back at All Star Bar-B-Q the people there are reminded every day a vital piece of the establishment is missing.

“He’s the best kind of person to work with, he’s the greatest boss ever and I do miss the guy so we hope to have him back soon,” said Gwyneth Wilder, All Star Bar-B-Q employee.

Not only is Russell Turner known for being an Astros maniac, he’s also a community leader.

A leader who can watch the games comfortably knowing his store is in good hands.

“He’s raised half the kids in Rusk, you know that have come up working for him, he knows that he can depend on those that are here in charge to carry on for him,” said Roseanne Burran, Rusk resident and friend.

There’s only on thing he says can keep him away the ‘Stros.

“Anesthesia,” said Russell Turner. “I think that’s the only thing that can keep me from watching them.”

Before falling ill he set out to see them play in person.

“About a month or so ago I was reading on the Astros website they talked about they’re going to have some tickets available so if you want to enter your name in a random drawing feel free to do so,” he said. “So I did, then I got sick and I didn’t read my emails for a week or so and when I was able to open up my emails and looked at them I had received one from the Astros saying ‘congratulations you’ve won the right to buy four tickets for every home ALDS game’.”

But….

“So I started looking at the dates and that offer was good until two days prior so it didn’t work out,” Russell Turner said. “Right now I couldn’t physically go to a game, I don’t think, but who knows by the time they play in the World Series…”

After a good note from the doctor Russell Turner should be headed home soon where he can watch his team play on the big screen, or maybe even in person, and continue to serve the community he loves.