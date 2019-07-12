DID YOU KNOW? Habitat for Humanity repairs as well as builds homes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Robert and Doris Lee own an adorable home in Tyler, built in 1946. But the family was struggling to keep up with the aging home.

“We know that in Smith County, there’s at least 3,000 seniors that own their own home and live below the poverty level and they can’t fix it,” said Jack Wilson with Habitat for Humanity. “They have to choose between food and medicine. We’ve seen some ridiculous numbers on what their monthly income is, it’s amazing, so they have no place else to go, we’re their safety net.”

When people think of Habitat for Humanity, they often only think about new houses, but they tell us, that’s not always the case.

“We have received and spent over $6 million on critical repairs, we’ve completed almost 900 projects,” said Wilson. “And so that’s had a positive impact on over 1,000 seniors, handicapped individuals, and veterans.”

In the case of the Lee family, they now have a renovated bathroom and kitchen that is more easily accessible for both of them. It’s a gift Robert Lee couldn’t be more grateful for.

“Oh, I’m so happy, I don’t know what to do,” said Lee. “That bunch from habitat is angels, what they have done, I’ll never forget them and they’re the kindest, sweetest bunch of people I’ve ever dealt with.”

And the Lee family will have more to be thankful for very soon. Habitat is waiting on a grant that will allow them to re-roof their home as well.

They say if you need help with repairs or are in need of a home, contact them HERE or give them a call at 903-236-0900 to see if you qualify for assistance.