Dick’s Sporting Goods considering complete ban on gun sales

CORAOPOLIS, Pennsylvania (KETK) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is considering an end to their gun sales after they pulled assault-style rifles from their shelves last year.

Two weeks after the Parkland shooting in 2018, Dick’s Sporting Goods stopped selling assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines.

Earlier this year, the company pulled the hunting department out of 125 stores. The company said it would study the impact on overall sales and complete a review by the end of August.

An announcement is expected by Thursday when the company is set to report quarterly reports.