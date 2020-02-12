Developer renovating Tyler shopping center, new traffic light to be built on South Broadway

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler shopping center is getting a facelift after many businesses have left the area in recent years.

The Rose Plaza Shopping Center is located at South Broadway just North of Loop 323 and currently houses Sylvan Learning Center, Advance Auto Parts, Dollar General, Wally’s Party Factory, and more.

Hastings used to be a popular attraction there before closing in late 2016.

On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council met to discuss a development project to revitalize the shopping center that will soon encompass Sprouts, a grocery chain known for healthy living and fresh produce.

However, with revitalization comes more people and traffic concerns. To combat these issues, the city has partnered with the developer to build a traffic light at the entrance to the shopping center.

“There are already issues with being able to in and out of that shopping center,” said Lisa Crossman. “It’s a safety issue with people that are on the West side of broadway trying to turn left and travel north, they have to travel across three lanes of traffic plus the designated turn lanes to be able to get into the northbound lanes of south broadway.”

Throughout the process, the city has been in contact with TxDOT because they own the roadway as it is a TxDOT right-of-way. As part of the project between the city, the developer, and TxDot, nearby streets and driveways are being improved including Shelley Drive and Wagner Cadillac.

To pay for the traffic light, TxDot has asked the city to participate in the cost with the developer, which they agreed Wednesday morning. In total, the cost of the project is estimated at around $488,000 with the city reimbursing up to $200,000 to the developer.

Construction will start soon and is expected to be completed by mid to late summer.