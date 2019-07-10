Destination wedding went underwater for Cuban couple

News
Posted: / Updated:

HAVANA, Cuba – A Cuban couple came up with an unusual idea for a destination wedding. Underwater off the coast of Havana.

Both Alina Callejas and Hector Mojena being married before decided to say their vows in a creative way.

A bouquet, marriage certificate, and champagne also followed to the bottom as guests wore scuba gear.

The ceremony was held complete with a table, stools, and decoration.

All under 20 feet of water.

The champagne popped, photos were taken, and guests said they had a great time. The even was organized by a local diving club.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC