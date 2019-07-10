Destination wedding went underwater for Cuban couple

HAVANA, Cuba – A Cuban couple came up with an unusual idea for a destination wedding. Underwater off the coast of Havana.

Both Alina Callejas and Hector Mojena being married before decided to say their vows in a creative way.

A bouquet, marriage certificate, and champagne also followed to the bottom as guests wore scuba gear.

The ceremony was held complete with a table, stools, and decoration.

All under 20 feet of water.

The champagne popped, photos were taken, and guests said they had a great time. The even was organized by a local diving club.