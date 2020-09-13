Destination Texas: Tyler Paddle encourages people to get out on the water

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With more East Texans vacationing closer to home, many are finding their zen on tap at Tyler Paddle.

A hidden gem here in the Pineywoods, Tyler Paddle hosts paddles throughout the day on Lake Tyler from 8 AM to sunset.

Before you hit the water, owner Holly, sets you up with what she likes to call “paddle boarding 101” where she takes beginners on a lesson through basic strokes and how to maneuver the board.

Your paddle begins at the Boulders on Lake Tyler, which hosts an array of other activities for the family as well.

Rentals are 25 dollars for one and half hours out on the water. Everyone is welcome, you can even bring your furry friend to hop on the board with you.

For more details about Tyler Paddle and to make a reservation click here.