Deserted 5-year-old carries toddler half a mile through negative temperatures to neighbors

YICHUN, CHINA – JANUARY 8: (CHINA OUT) Morning light shines on snow covered trees as the temperature is about 36 degrees below zero centigrade at the Kuerbin reservoir on January 8, 2006 in Yichun City of Heilongjiang Province, northeast China. Yichun, located in the Lesser Xing’an Mountains hinterland, is one of the most important wood production bases in China. It is called “Homeland of Red Pine” and “Forest City” for its abundant forest resources, especially red pine. Ecological tourism has made it a popular tourist destination. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

ALASKA (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old left alone with a toddler in a rural Alaska village carried the younger child half a mile to a neighbor’s house in the bitter cold after the power went out.

Alaska State Troopers said Friday that the older child was dressed only in socks and light clothes.

Temperatures in the interior Alaska village had dipped to 31 degrees below zero and both children suffered cold-weather injuries.

The adult who left the children alone has been arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child.