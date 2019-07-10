Democratic debate headed to Houston

Democratic presidential candidate former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, third from left, answers a question, during a Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The third Democratic debate has been announced and scheduled for Houston.

The debate will be hosted on September 12-13.

“Texas is a battleground state, period. We know that when Texas goes blue, the White House will follow. We are pleased that our partners at the Democratic National Committee have agreed to host the third Presidential Debate here in Texas.” National Committee Chair Tom Perez said. “This is our moment. Our movement is growing from the ground up, block by block, and neighborhood by neighborhood. We are changing this state and country so everyone has a fair shot to get ahead. Texas Democrats have officially arrived and we’re here to stay.”