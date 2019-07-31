Delta pilot arrested for allegedly going to work drunk

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KETK) – A Delta pilot in Minnesota is facing charges after reportedly showing up to the airport drunk.
Officials say Gabriel Schroeder was taken off a fully-boarded Delta Airlines flight at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Tuesday, according to our sister station WTNH.
He allegedly had a container of alcohol in his possession.
Investigators say they became concerned when he apparently tried to avoid an extra TSA screening for crew members ahead of his flight.
The airline did not say how close the plane was taking off.