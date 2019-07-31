Delta pilot arrested for allegedly going to work drunk

FILE – In this April 20, 2010 file photo, Delta Air Lines jets are parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will issue a new policy directive under a settlement agreement that states airline passengers are not required to consent to document checks. The settlement comes in a lawsuit filed by passengers aboard a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York’s Kennedy Airport in February 2017 who were met by CBP officers and forced to hand over identification as they deplaned. It was just a few weeks after President Donald Trump’s first travel ban. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KETK) – A Delta pilot in Minnesota is facing charges after reportedly showing up to the airport drunk.

Officials say Gabriel Schroeder was taken off a fully-boarded Delta Airlines flight at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Tuesday, according to our sister station WTNH.

He allegedly had a container of alcohol in his possession.

Investigators say they became concerned when he apparently tried to avoid an extra TSA screening for crew members ahead of his flight.

The airline did not say how close the plane was taking off.