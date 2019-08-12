Delaware becomes first no-kill state for shelter animals in the US

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Delaware was the first state in the union and now is first in not killing shelter animals.

The push was made by the Best Friends Animal Society, which works with shelters and government agencies across the country to improve conditions for shelter animals.

They announced the news about Delaware at their annual conference in Dallas and set a goal to make America a no-kill country by 2025.

Linda Torelli, director of marketing for the Brandywine Valley SPCA, which has three locations in Delaware and cares for more than 14,000 animals each year, credited a multipronged approach with helping the First State achieve no-kill status — and its citizens.

“The community in Delaware is very oriented to pet advocacy, so we had their support,” she told TODAY.

