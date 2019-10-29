Deer related accidents on the rise in East Texas, what you should know if it happens to you

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – East Texas boasts a high white-tailed deer population that many hunters enjoy and unfortunately with deer on the move, they tend to cross busy roads and cause accidents.

“You see an upswing, usually mid October to early November, you see a pretty big upswing on the deer hits,” said Dustin Shoemaker, Owner of A&B Body Shop in Lufkin.

During this time of year, the people at A & B Body Shop will be busy fixing damages caused by deer.

Unlike other animal collisions, deer have longer legs and are more agile, meaning they cause much more damage.

“Most of your deer hits are $5,000+ hits,” said Shoemaker. “I’ve seen them range on the new vehicles at high speeds to $25,000+ to total loses.”

Deer use more of their pupil than we do, so headlights are blinding to them, which is why they have that “deer in the headlights” look and freeze when you drive by. If they flee they can’t see where they are going.

“You can see them a lot of times right on the edge of the road, or on the shoulder of the road, and so what we tell them is really slow down and give them one long blast on the horn and usually that will scare them away,” said Rhonda Oaks, TxDot Lufkin District.

They have a reason for being on the side of the road at night; and during full, or brighter, moons they will be more active at night.

“Later in the year their food sources are getting kind of scarce, the highway right of ways have a lot of green grass on them so at night they’ll be on the edge of the highway right of ways and they’ll get spooked as a vehicle comes,” said Shoemaker.

For tens of thousands of Texans, the crash may be unavoidable.

“The key is to wear your seat-belt in case you are in a deer hit crash, slow down and just be aware that we are having several deer hits already,” said Oaks.

Should you hit a deer make sure you take pictures, contact the police, and make sure you understand your coverage.