Deer leans into Michigan wedding photo, eats bouquet

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A wild deer leaned into a wedding photo of a Michigan couple, making a memento of their big day all the more memorable.


PHOTO BY: LAURENDA MARIE PHOTOGRAPHY, FLOWERS BY: MELISSA ANNE FLORAL CO.

The Detroit News reported that the friendly deer seemed drawn by Morgan Mackley’s bouquet of flowers, walked up and began chomping on the roses.

The couple had just walked to the edge of a field with their wedding photographer during their reception last week in Holland in western Michigan.

The photographer, Laurenda Bennett, called it a “special moment” for the newly wed Morgan and her husband of just a few hours, Luke Mackley, when the deer approached.

