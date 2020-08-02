Decorated 101-year-old veteran of four wars laid to rest in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA (KETK) – A decorated, 101-year-old Louisiana veteran was laid to rest on Friday and was celebrated for his dedicated service to his country.

Retired Colonel Steven Depyssler is the only known American to serve in four wars and the Bay of Pigs invasion. He was in the U.S. Army Air Corps and Air Force for 38 years.

A memorial service was held at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City. Depyssler served in World War II, the Korean War, the French Indo-China War, the Bay of Pigs invasion, and the Vietnam War.

Even in retirement, he volunteered at the northwest Louisiana Veterans Home for more than 40 years.

Depyssler was remembered for his love of others.