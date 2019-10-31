Death toll from vaping grows to 37, nearly 2,000 nationwide cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The deal toll from vaping-related diseases has grown to 37 in the past week, according to new numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control.

Cases nationwide have reached a total of 1,888 since the outbreak began around the U.S. earlier this summer.

All states except Alaska have had at least one confirmed case of a vaping-related illness. 24 states, including Texas, have had at least one death.

The vast majority of patients have been men under the age of 35.

The federal government has opened up a criminal investigation to see if any of the companies, particularly Juul, used false advertising methods to hide the addictive properties of some of their products.

Juul has denied any wrongdoing during the investigation, however, their former CEO Kevin Burns stepped down just over a month ago.