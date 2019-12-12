DEAL OR NO DEAL? Local experts say advertised silver bars are overpriced

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – You may have seen an ad in local papers recently offering bargain prices on silver bars, but according to local experts, what looks like a deal may be too good to be true.

“Silver hits rock bottom!”

“It’s like a modern day gold rush!”

These are just a few of the quotes you might have seen in the newspaper ad.

It came with a deadline of two days and offered up ten silver bars in a sealed vault bag for $290.

“The text of the ad makes it sound like they’re absolutely giving this stuff away, you can’t give it away, paying for full page ads throughout the country,” said Don McPherson, American Gold & Diamond Exchange.

That why KETK News went to visit McPherson in Tyler to see what they know about these types of deals.

“This was run probably a year or two ago and I had a gentleman come in that spent quite a bit of money on them. I want to say he spent probably close to $6,000 or $7,000 dollars and he really thought he got himself a good buy,” said McPherson.

He says he was only able to offer him a fraction of what the man paid, so we took a closer look at the ad.

“It took me probably five minutes reading this to find out exactly what size bars they were selling and it turns out, they’re not 1 oz. bars, they’re only 1/2 oz. bars,” said McPherson. “To make that even worse, you multiply that by what they’re asking per bar, that’s $58 an ounce.”

We called the number in the ad for Federated Mint to confirm the pricing.

“These are 29 per bar…And they’re a full ounce, or?” we asked.

“Yes, it’s a half ounce,” they responded.

In comparison, Mcpherson’s current going price for a full ounce of silver is just $17.50. Which means Federated Mint is charging more than three times Mcpherson’s retail price. That’s why the Better Business Bureau says you must do your homework, whether you’re buying for a hobby or an investment.

“This is a legitimate company and they’re doing business. However, when you are shopping, whether it’s online, or whether it’s an advertisement in the paper, or wherever, you know it’s always in your best interest to do a little research on that,” said Mechele Mills with BBB serving East Texas.

They say these types of advertisements are made to look like a newspaper article, which can make buyers feel more at ease, so you must be extra careful and always read the fine print.