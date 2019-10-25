DEA DRUG TAKE BACK DAY: Locations near you offering safe way to dispose of medications

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinet and get rid of expired or unused medications.

The national DEA Drug Take Back Day offers East Texans the perfect time to do just this.

Agencies and businesses around the area are cooperating to provide central and familiar locations for people to bring in and drop off expired or unused medications, both prescription and over the counter. And, in a nod to reports of vaping-related illnesses, vape products also are eligible for drop off.

Be aware, however, that sites will not accept syringes, inhalers, and e-cigarette battery sticks.

This year’s drop off day will be Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Among the East Texas locations serving as drop-off points are:

Carthage: Panola County Sheriff’s Office, 314 W. Wellington Street, Carthage, TX 75633

Panola County Sheriff’s Office, 314 W. Wellington Street, Carthage, TX 75633 Hallsville: Hallsville Police Department, 105 W. Main Street, Hallsville, TX 75650

Hallsville Police Department, 105 W. Main Street, Hallsville, TX 75650 Jacksonville: Jacksonville Police Department, 210 W Larissa Street, Jacksonville, TX 75766, front lobby

Jacksonville Police Department, 210 W Larissa Street, Jacksonville, TX 75766, front lobby Kilgore: Walmart Supercenter, 1201 Stone Street; sponsored by the Kilgore Police Department

Walmart Supercenter, 1201 Stone Street; sponsored by the Kilgore Police Department Marshall: Walmart, 1701 East End Blvd. North, grocery entrance

Walmart, 1701 East End Blvd. North, grocery entrance Texarkana, Texas: Texarkana Emergency Center, 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road, Texarkana, TX 75503

Texarkana Emergency Center, 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 Tyler: Brookshire’s at South Broadway and Rice Road

But if you can’t get to one of the drop off locations on time Saturday, don’t panic. Most law enforcement agencies in East Texas will accept medications throughout the week. And if you need to find a location close to you, check out these websites: DEA Take Back Day and East Texas RX.