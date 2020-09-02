‘Dangerous heat’ forecast for Southwest and California over Labor Day weekend

A heat watch and heat advisory have been issued for much of the West over Labor Day Weekend.

The National Weather Service forecasts a big Labor Day weekend warmup stretching from Oregon through California, Nevada and Arizona to the New Mexico border.

In a tweet Wednesday the NWS released a map showing an excessive heat watch for most of coastal and Central California, as well as southern Nevada and most of western Arizona. Parts of southern Oregon and northern California will be under a heat advisory.

“We know it’s technically fall, but here comes summer! Plan for record setting temperatures for Labor Day Weekend,” tweeted the NWS Reno office.

Daily temperature records are projected to fall in many locations, with the NWS Phoenix forecasting a temperature of 113 degrees or higher from Friday to Monday in El Centro California. The NWS Los Angeles office projects the highest temperatures to hit Sunday. In Death Valley, which frequently experiences the globe’s hottest temperatures, the high is projected to hit 124 degrees on Sunday.

The heat wave comes on the heels of an August filled with lightning strikes, wildfires, smoke and above-average temperatures.

“Numerous records at our climate sites were set (and tied) throughout the month,” tweeted the NWS Los Angeles office.

The tips for staying cool are the same as during any heat wave: limit outdoor activity, drink plenty of water and make sure to keep your pets in a safe, cool place.