Dallas security guard shot and killed during apparent robbery

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS)- A deadly shooting occurred outside a credit union in the morning of September 14.

Witnesses told police a security guard was servicing an ATM machine at this strip mall in the Cockrell Hill area when he was approached by a man with a rifle who “demanded property” at about 9 a.m.

The armed man then shot 28-year-old Jose Montes, the security officer at least one time.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man wearing a security officer’s uniform on the ground, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The security guard was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A second security guard at the scene was not injured.

After the shooting, the armed robber was seen loading duffel bags into a sedan being driven by a woman. Police did not say how much money was believed to be in the bags.

Dallas police and the FBI are investigating this case, and no suspects have been detained yet. A description of the shooter has also not been provided.

