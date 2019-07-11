Dallas police say missing 18-month-old is dead, suspect in custody

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas police have confirmed the death of 18-month-old Cedric “CJ” Jackson and say they have arrested a suspect in his death.

Police said in a media briefing Thursday that they have recovered a small child’s remains from a landfill in Rowlett but have not yet positively identified them as CJ’s.

According to Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS, a search was conducted at a Dallas area landfill at 11 a.m. Thursday morning to find the body of the boy, who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Jackson’s aunt, who had temporary custody of the child, says she put him to bed Tuesday night and he was gone in the morning.

The child was reported missing Wednesday morning from an apartment complex in Dallas, where CJ was in the temporary custody of his aunt, Crystal Jackson.

Sedrick Johnson (Photo from Dallas County Jail)

Police say Sedrick Johnson, Jackson’s boyfriend, has been arrested and is facing a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Authorities say Johnson admitted taking the child and putting him in the dumpster.

Other charges are pending.