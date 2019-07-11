Dallas police issues Amber alert for missing toddler

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas police have issued an Amber alert for an 18-month-old child who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Cedrick Jackson, a black male child, is 30″ tall, weighs 20 lbs., has black hair with braids and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a diaper.

Police also are looking for a black male in his 40s, 5’7″, 170 lbs., in connection with the child’s abduction.

The suspect was last heard from in Dallas.

Law enforcement officials say they believe this child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with any information regarding this abduction is urged to call the DPD at 214-671-4268.

